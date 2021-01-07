Clear
Terry Preston Smith, 31

Terry Preston Smith 31, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday December 15, 2020 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:14 PM

Terry Preston Smith 31, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday December 15, 2020 in Saint Joseph. He was born May 15, 1989 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Elizabeth & Terry Smith. He enjoyed going to the river, and playing with his nieces and nephews, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Terry is survived by mother, Elizabeth Smith, father, Terry Dwight Smith both of St. Joseph, MO, brothers, David (Barbara Jane), Cody (Emily), Raymond Smith, and Bobby Thompson, sisters, Bette Smith (Billy Self), Bridget Smith (David Burley) and Delura Smith (Shawn Bartels), two cousins; Carrie Shirley and Kalie Weaver, two uncles; Harry Stewart, Sr., and Dean Carpenter, Jr., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. There was a private viewing for his family, and he has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
