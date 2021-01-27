Clear
Terry Sullivan, 79

Terry Sullivan, of St. Joseph, passed away on January 11, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:16 PM

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lora Sullivan; brothers Norman, Charlie and Daniel; two sons, John Sullivan and Chris Sullivan.

Terry is survived by his wife Vadette, daughters Holly (Dennis) Dolan, Kip (Ed) Bullmaster; daughter-in-law Amber Sullivan; brother Larry and sisters Joyce Smith and Lavern (Bill) Maddox; grandchildren, Kasi Norris, Jared Dolan, Becca Dolan and Scott Sullivan; several nieces and nephews.

Terry was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a finance officer. He worked for Melville Corp. for thirty-five years as an auditor and traveled to forty-nine of the fifty states.

After retirement he worked as a courier for several years. He enjoyed fishing and going to auctions where he was known as the "dollar bidder".

A memorial service and inurnment at Leavenworth National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com

