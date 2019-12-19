Tess Atha, 2 Months

Tess M. Atha, 2 month old daughter of Riley and Ashley Atha, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Tess was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Raymond Atha.

She is survived by her parents, sister Helen, brother Sam, maternal grandparents Brian and Tricia Dickens and Jeanie Hambrick, paternal grandmother Patricia Atha, maternal great grandmother Lynne Dickens, paternal great grandfather Robert Shalz, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Prayer Service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 20, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Children's Mercy Hospital.