Texas Roadhouse Legendary Prime Rib

Rub:
2 tablespoon sugar
2 tablespoon pepper
¼ cup chopped garlic
¼ cup liquid smoke
¼ cup soy sauce
½ cup salt
~ Rub entire surface of ribeye log, be sure to rub the sides and bottom
~ Place in pan and wrap with plastic, let sit at least 4 hours, overnight is best
~ Place, uncovered, in pre-heated oven at 400 degrees and cook for 10-15 minutes to sear Prime Rib
~ Remove from oven and lower temperature to 225 degrees, when oven reaches 225 degrees place back in oven.
~ Cook for 4 hours for Medium Rare/Rare, or 5 hours for Medium/Medium Well
~ Reduce oven temperature to lowest setting 140-150 degrees and LET REST in oven for at least one hour, but can be held at this temperature until you are ready to serve.
~ Slice into desired sized steaks and serve with Au Jus or Creamy Horseradish sauce