Clear

Texas Roadhouse Legendary Prime Rib

Recipes by Texas Roadhouse

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Rub:

2 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoon pepper

¼ cup chopped garlic

¼ cup liquid smoke

¼ cup soy sauce

½ cup salt

~ Rub entire surface of ribeye log, be sure to rub the sides and bottom

~ Place in pan and wrap with plastic, let sit at least 4 hours, overnight is best

~ Place, uncovered, in pre-heated oven at 400 degrees and cook for 10-15 minutes to sear Prime Rib

~ Remove from oven and lower temperature to 225 degrees, when oven reaches 225 degrees place back in oven.

~ Cook for 4 hours for Medium Rare/Rare, or 5 hours for Medium/Medium Well

~ Reduce oven temperature to lowest setting 140-150 degrees and LET REST in oven for at least one hour, but can be held at this temperature until you are ready to serve.

~ Slice into desired sized steaks and serve with Au Jus or Creamy Horseradish sauce

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
We'll see lots of sunshine for your Passover/Good Friday. It will be a bit breezy with a north wind, gusting up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will going up to the middle 60s by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events