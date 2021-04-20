Thacem Bik Congthak, 35, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
He was born December 2, 1985 to Tum Cung and Rem Pui in Khampat, Burma.
Survivors include his parents; his children, Ngun Iang Sui and Van Bawi Dawt of Burma; and cousin, Van Lawm.
Farewell Services 12 Noon Monday, Knights of Columbus 1205 N. 49th Terrace, St. Joseph, MO. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
