Thelma G. Horner December 27, 1931 - October 29, 2018

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 8:11 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

TROY, KANSAS - Thelma G. (Trant) Horner, 86, of Troy, Kansas passed away Monday, October 29, 2018 at her home.

Thelma was born on December 27, 1931 in Troy, Kansas to Clarence and Alice Vera (Sharp) Trant. She was a lifelong resident of Troy where she worked 52 years at the Troy State Bank as a teller.

Thelma is a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy.

She married C. Keith Horner on July 8, 1950 in Troy. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2001. Thelma was also preceded by her parents and a brother; Chester Leon Trant.

She is survived by her daughter, Penny Simpson (Tim) of Troy, Kansas;
Granddaughter; Charleen Simpson and a great-grandson, Christian Simpson;
Special nephew whom she raised, Steve Trant of North Carolina;
Sister, Marjorie Culp of Troy;
Brother, Clarence Trant of Troy;
Numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great nephews.

