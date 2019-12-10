Thelma Louise DeShon, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away December 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Thelma was born on April 13, 1934, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Elmer and Edith (Jackson) Whitmore. She graduated from Central High School in 1952 and was a property manager for the Kansas City Housing Authority. She loved sitting outside visiting with friends and her family.

Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elliott "Junior" DeShon, Jr., daughter, Kari Pike; son-in-law, Paul Myers; sisters, Nancy McCurdy, Arlene Meyer, Ruth Dykes; brothers, Albert, John and Jimmy Whitmore.

Surviving family: two daughters, Marilyn Gann (Bill), Tami Myers; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Ron Pike; brother, Elmer Whitmore, Jr. (Gloria); numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at our chapel. Interment: Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.