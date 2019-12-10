Clear

Thelma Louise DeShon, 85

Visitation: Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506 Service: Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 10:00 AM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506 Interment: Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO

Thelma Louise DeShon, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away December 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Thelma was born on April 13, 1934, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Elmer and Edith (Jackson) Whitmore. She graduated from Central High School in 1952 and was a property manager for the Kansas City Housing Authority. She loved sitting outside visiting with friends and her family.

Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elliott "Junior" DeShon, Jr., daughter, Kari Pike; son-in-law, Paul Myers; sisters, Nancy McCurdy, Arlene Meyer, Ruth Dykes; brothers, Albert, John and Jimmy Whitmore.

Surviving family: two daughters, Marilyn Gann (Bill), Tami Myers; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Ron Pike; brother, Elmer Whitmore, Jr. (Gloria); numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at our chapel. Interment: Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Partly cloudy skies and very windy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Monday. The winds gusted up to 45 to 55 miles per hour as a strong cold front made its way into the area. A few snowflakes were found mainly on the Kansas side as the front moved by.
