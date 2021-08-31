Clear
Thelma Louise Gould, 95

Thelma Louise Gould, 95, passed away August 9, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:42 PM

She was the oldest of seven children, born, September 23, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri to Roy and Reba (Roe) Boyle.

Thelma was a graduate of the Liberty Bible Institute and a graduate of Dale Carnegie.
Thelma was united in marriage to John Gould in November 1949.

Thelma was a Christian, having taught Sunday School for many years, and along with John, had Bible studies in their home. She enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for as long as possible and doing devotionals at the V.A.

She is preceded by her parents; husband, John; 1 grandchild; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 sister and 2 brothers.

Survivors: 4 daughters, Linda (Penny) (Larry) Kratzer, Northglenn, Colorado, Wanda (Jerry) Curp, Liberty, Missouri, Mary Beth Carreno, Cameron, Missouri and Jauni K. (Jeff Ward) Wattenbarger, Waverly, Missouri; 2 sisters, Peggy Wilson and Helen Barber; 1 brother, Robert (Butch) Boyle; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Cards may be sent in care of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, 222 W. 3rd St. Cameron, MO 64429

A private family service will be held with burial in Mirabile Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
