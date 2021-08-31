Thelma Louise Gould, 95, passed away August 9, 2021.

She was the oldest of seven children, born, September 23, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri to Roy and Reba (Roe) Boyle.

Thelma was a graduate of the Liberty Bible Institute and a graduate of Dale Carnegie.

Thelma was united in marriage to John Gould in November 1949.

Thelma was a Christian, having taught Sunday School for many years, and along with John, had Bible studies in their home. She enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for as long as possible and doing devotionals at the V.A.

She is preceded by her parents; husband, John; 1 grandchild; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 sister and 2 brothers.

Survivors: 4 daughters, Linda (Penny) (Larry) Kratzer, Northglenn, Colorado, Wanda (Jerry) Curp, Liberty, Missouri, Mary Beth Carreno, Cameron, Missouri and Jauni K. (Jeff Ward) Wattenbarger, Waverly, Missouri; 2 sisters, Peggy Wilson and Helen Barber; 1 brother, Robert (Butch) Boyle; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Cards may be sent in care of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, 222 W. 3rd St. Cameron, MO 64429

A private family service will be held with burial in Mirabile Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.