Thelma M. Cheramy, 86, of Bolckow, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Laverna Village in Savannah, MO. She was born in Amazonia, MO to James and Ollie (Todd) Noble on March 24, 1933, the seventh of nine children.

She lived most of her life in Bolckow, MO and worked 20 years at LaVerna Village. On June 19, 1952 she married Albert Lee Wilson, Jr. of Nodaway and he preceded her in death in 1992. On July 12, 1993 she married Edward Roy Cheramy of Kansas City and he preceded her in death in 2009.

Survivors include her sons Ralph (Norma) Wilson of Maitland, MO, Roger (Ann) Wilson of St. Joseph, and Edward (Shirley) Cheramy of Tucson, AZ ; daughters, Donna Smith (Dave McFarland) of Manistique, MI, and Wanda Wilson of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, four brothers, four sisters, grandson, Brett Wilson, and great-granddaughter, Shelby Wilson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 10:00am. Family will receive and visitors at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home on Monday, January 13th, 2020 from 6-8pm. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO. Memorial contribution can be made to AseraCare Hospice.