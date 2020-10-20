Theodore Lawrence “Larry” Sinker, 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home.

Larry was born on March 20, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Theodore and Hilda (Dalsing) Sinker. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during Vietnam receiving a Purple Heart. Larry also served 19 years in the Missouri Air National Guard. He farmed, was a policeman and had worked for the US Postal Service. Larry moved to St. Joseph in 1987.

Larry is a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, life member of the V.F.W. Post #5531 in Wathena, Kansas, life member of the DAV, life member of the Paralyzed Veterans and NRA.

He married Mary Jane Mitchell, she survives of the home. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Tedde Sinker.

Additional survivors include daughter, Amanda Lynn Sinker of Ord, Nebraska;

Son, Thad Sinker of Pueblo, Colorado;

3 grandchildren.

Sisters, Tami Sinker Collins and Toni Sinker Strang both of Raymore, Missouri;

Brother, Franke Sinker of Canon City, Colorado;

Nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – 12:00 NOON

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral (11 AM till NOON)

Burial: Highland Cemetery in Highland, Kansas where there will be Full Military Honors under the auspices of the US Marine Corp.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ashland United Methodist Church or the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.