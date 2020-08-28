Theresa Baber, 65, of Smithville, MO passed away August 26, 2020.

She was born on March 19, 1955 to Lyle Edgar and Lizzie Mae (Herdman) Stapleton in Smithville, MO. Theresa was raised by her grandparents Henry and Doll Herdman in Ridgley and in 1973 she graduated from North Platte High School.

Theresa worked for the postal service for several years. She was married to Adrian Baber and they had two sons Nathan and Caleb Baber. Teresa enjoyed doing crafts and loved spending time with her two granddaughters Elora and Evie.

She was preceded in death by parents Lyle Edgar Stapleton and Lizzie Mae Lester; brothers Lyle and Russell Stapleton.

Theresa is survived by her sons Nathan Baber and Caleb Baber; granddaughters Elora and Evie; sister Connie Stapleton; her dog Rusty; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville; Graveside Services: 3:30 p.m. at Ridgely Cemetery Sunday, August 30th.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.