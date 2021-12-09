Theresa Florence Anderson, 84

Theresa Florence Anderson passed away with her family by her side on December 3, 2021. She was born January 12, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri to August and Opal Bachman.

Theresa was a 1955 graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart. Theresa was married to Melvin (Mel) W. Anderson on February 14, 1956. After they married they owned and operated a dairy farm in Andrew County. They then moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 1961 and were partners in the Alvamar Golf and Land Development. They returned to St. Joseph after retiring and owned and operated Mexican food franchises along with various other businesses in the Midwest.

Theresa enjoyed having Sunday dinners with her family, golf, and traveling with Mel in their motor home. They enjoyed fishing at Bennett Springs and visiting Branson, Missouri. She also enjoyed winter trips to California and Arizona. She loved music, and enjoyed attending live music shows with her husband and friends. In addition, she loved dancing with her husband and enjoyed square dancing in her younger days. She was a wonderful cook and was skilled in business and accounting and she played a crucial supporting role in various business ventures with Mel. Theresa felt fondness throughout the years for her classmates from Sacred Heart and was always excited to catch up with her old friends.

Theresa was a kind woman who felt only love and kindness for friends, neighbors, and strangers alike; in return, she was well-loved by all who knew her. She was a gentle, humble, and quiet soul who deeply loved her husband and family, who were the center of her world. She was the most supportive wife and was one-half of a life-long love story with her husband, Mel, which will forever be remembered. She loved and adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was proud of all of them and their accomplishments and felt delight in attending their activities.

Theresa’s impact on her immediate and extended family was immense. She will be forever missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene, Francis, Donald, August Jr., Leonard (Blackie), Charles; sisters, Catherine Cathcart, Norma McKay, Martha Branson and grandson Christopher Robinson. She is survived by her husband, Melvin; two sons, Garry Anderson (Carole) of Leavenworth, Kansas, Greg Anderson (Susan) of Kearney, Missouri; 2 daughters Dana Robinson, Rosamond, California, Susan Corber (Roy), Topeka, Kansas; sister, Mary Ashby; 2 sisters-in-law, Lela Bachman and Pat Bachman, all of St. Joseph, Missouri. Theresa was also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Theresa with Public Livestream will be 10:00 A.M. Monday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory with a graveside service following the funeral. The family will receive friends from 8:30-10:00 A.M. Monday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.