Theresa Kay Garner 47, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care due to COVID-19. She was born February 27, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and graduated from Benton High School. She worked at Western Reception Diagonostic and Correctional Center as a Caseworker. She enjoyed baking and making fancy deserts, crafting, was a big fan of the rock band KISS, Betty Boop, and Mickey Mouse, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and nieces & nephews. Theresa is survived by her children Gracie and Cody Garner of the home, their father and her former husband Bill Garner, mother, Sharon (Bruce L) Davis, father, Mike (Kendal) McBride both of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Ginger (Pat) McGuire, Maysville, MO, Shawn McBride, St. Joseph, MO, step brothers, Christopher (Becky) Gee, and Jared (Tracie) Davis, step sisters, Rhonda (Geoff) Gould, and Amber (Josh) Wallace, nieces and nephews, Eisley, Owen, Bianca, Ethan, Cooper, Gracelynn, Jacee, and Jerzi. The family will receive friends to celebrate Theresa's life at 5:00 pm Saturday October 17, 2020 at Hyde Park. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.