Theresa Kay Garner, 47

Service: Saturday, October 17th, 1010 5:00 PM @ Hyde Park. St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Theresa Kay Garner 47, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care due to COVID-19. She was born February 27, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and graduated from Benton High School. She worked at Western Reception Diagonostic and Correctional Center as a Caseworker. She enjoyed baking and making fancy deserts, crafting, was a big fan of the rock band KISS, Betty Boop, and Mickey Mouse, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and nieces & nephews. Theresa is survived by her children Gracie and Cody Garner of the home, their father and her former husband Bill Garner, mother, Sharon (Bruce L) Davis, father, Mike (Kendal) McBride both of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Ginger (Pat) McGuire, Maysville, MO, Shawn McBride, St. Joseph, MO, step brothers, Christopher (Becky) Gee, and Jared (Tracie) Davis, step sisters, Rhonda (Geoff) Gould, and Amber (Josh) Wallace, nieces and nephews, Eisley, Owen, Bianca, Ethan, Cooper, Gracelynn, Jacee, and Jerzi. The family will receive friends to celebrate Theresa's life at 5:00 pm Saturday October 17, 2020 at Hyde Park. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
