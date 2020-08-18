Theresa Marie (Van Epps) Ordnung, 56, Savannah, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 4, 1963 to Elmer “Pete" & Lucille (Messick) Van Epps. She married Brian “Bo” Ordnung in Savannah on August 24, 1985 and he survives of the home.

Theresa loved her family and all the wonderful times they had together. She was a bargain shopper that was always willing to help those in need. She was a good hearted, hardworking, one of a kind person.

She is survived by her husband; mother, Lucille Van Epps of Savannah; daughter; Nicole Ordnung (Dustin Piveral) of Maryville, MO; sisters, Norma Morey of St. Joseph and Lisa (Michael) McCallon of Rosendale; grandchildren Aleza and Kolten Piveral. She is proceeded in death by; her father Elmer Van Epps, Father-in-law Edward Ordnung.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 5:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. In lieu of flowers family asks that all proceedings be donated to Second harvest food Pantry.