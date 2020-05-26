Theresa "Terri" Ann Hurd 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. She was born July 13, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, and graduated from Benton High School. Terri was a Veterinarian Assistant and Dog Groomer. She was a missionary for four years in South Dakota, working at 3 different Indian Reservations starting youth groups. She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Church. Terri was preceded in death by her father, Lawson "Doc" Hurd, mother, Lois Maxine Young, step father, Charlie Young, and brother, Mike Hurd. Survivors include, son, Klint (Jaime) Knapp of Independence, MO, 2 grandchildren, Karter & Harper, and sister, Patricia Lynn (Elmer) Gentry of St. Joseph, MO.

Family Funeral Services: and public live stream 10:00 am, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Darrell Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.