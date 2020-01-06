Clear

Therese Delores Stoll, 71

Visitation: Monday, January 6th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ St. Gregory's Catholic Church. 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Rosary: Monday, January 6th, 2020 7:00 PM @ St. Gregory's Catholic Church. Mass: Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 11:00 AM @ St. Gregory's Catholic Church.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

T. Delores Stoll, 71, of Maryville, MO, passed away, on December 29, 2019 in Maryville.

She was born March 9, 1948 in Clyde, MO. to Francis and Julia (Riley) Stoll. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Julia Frances in 1944, a brother Martin Stoll in 2014, and a sister in law, Teresa Stoll, in 2018.

Delores is survived by her siblings: Johanna Stoll of Papillion, NE, Georgia (Gerald) Eiberger, King City, MO, Melvin (Venieta) Stoll, Maryville, MO, and Rita (Ronnie) Gross, Defiance, IA.

She is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. In addition, Delores is survived by numerous foster children; notably Rick Guyer and foster-grandson, Dakota Guyer.

Delores had a 30-year career with the Missouri Division of Family Services in Buchanan Co. Mo. helping children and families in the areas of child abuse/neglect, foster care, adoption, and some juvenile court actions.

A visitation for family and friends and the community will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Maryville. A rosary will begin at 7 PM. The visitation will continue until 9:00 PM.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Maryville, MO.

Inurnment will be at St. Columba Cemetery in Conception, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Parish (specifically for orphanage) Bulindi, c/o Hoima Catholic Diocese, Uganda, East Africa, or Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO, or to St. Gregory’s Church Maintenance Fund.

The Bram Funeral Home of Maryville is overseeing the arrangements.

