Therese J. Griffin, 90

Therese Jane Griffin, 90, of Maysville, passed away November 5, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 2:18 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Maysville, Missouri- Therese Jane Griffin, 90, of Maysville, passed away November 5, 2020.
She was born September 13, 1930 in Cameron, Missouri to Daniel J. and Gertrude Mary (Deiter) O’Connor.
Therese was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1948.
She was a surgical nurse’s aide at the Cameron Community Hospital for over 30 years, until her retirement. Therese was a lifetime member of St. Munchin Catholic Church.
Preceding her in death: her husband, Keith Griffin and brother, Joe O’Connor.
Survivors: sons, Tony (Pam) Griffin, Glendale, Arizona and Jim (Gladys) Griffin, Kansas City, Missouri; daughters, Anne (Randy) Sedgwick, Cameron, Missouri and Susie (Rob) Ruth, Colleyville, Texas; 9 grandchildren, Angie (Al) Buster, Shelly (Phillip) Hunter, Danny (Amber) Ruth, Ryan (Keri) Sedgwick, Blake (Ashley) Sedgwick, Adam (Audra) Griffin, Lindsay (A.J.) Mather, Megan Martin, Tony Griffin and Daniel (Diana) Sierra; 25 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic. Visitation: 9:30 AM- 10:30 AM, one hour prior to the service. Rosary at 10:30 AM following the visitation. Burial in St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Munchin Catholic Church in memory of Therese Griffin.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
