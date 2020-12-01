Therese J. Griffin, 90

Maysville, Missouri- Therese Jane Griffin, 90, of Maysville, passed away November 5, 2020.

She was born September 13, 1930 in Cameron, Missouri to Daniel J. and Gertrude Mary (Deiter) O’Connor.

Therese was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1948.

She was a surgical nurse’s aide at the Cameron Community Hospital for over 30 years, until her retirement. Therese was a lifetime member of St. Munchin Catholic Church.

Preceding her in death: her husband, Keith Griffin and brother, Joe O’Connor.

Survivors: sons, Tony (Pam) Griffin, Glendale, Arizona and Jim (Gladys) Griffin, Kansas City, Missouri; daughters, Anne (Randy) Sedgwick, Cameron, Missouri and Susie (Rob) Ruth, Colleyville, Texas; 9 grandchildren, Angie (Al) Buster, Shelly (Phillip) Hunter, Danny (Amber) Ruth, Ryan (Keri) Sedgwick, Blake (Ashley) Sedgwick, Adam (Audra) Griffin, Lindsay (A.J.) Mather, Megan Martin, Tony Griffin and Daniel (Diana) Sierra; 25 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic. Visitation: 9:30 AM- 10:30 AM, one hour prior to the service. Rosary at 10:30 AM following the visitation. Burial in St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Munchin Catholic Church in memory of Therese Griffin.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.