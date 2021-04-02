Thomas A. Vivone, 53, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.
He was born December 8, 1967 in Corydon, Iowa.
Thomas was preceded in death by his twin brother, Timothy Vivone.
Survivors include mother, Elizabeth Vivone; sister, Patty Vivone; 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 1:52 PM
