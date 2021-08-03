Thomas Calvin Younger, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, left this earth July 15, 2021, at his home.

Tom was born December 7, 1925 in Easton, Missouri to George and Hannah (Boyer) Younger.

Mr. Younger was a dental technician for eight years with Premier Dental Lab in St. Joseph, Missouri and was a supervisor in the Bio Production Department at Boehringer Ingelheim retiring with 34 years of service.

On January 17, 1948, he married Beverly Jean Bartholomew, who was the love of his life. They were married 64 years until her death on October 24, 2012.

He was drafted and inducted in the U.S. Army in July 1944 at Fort Leavenworth just a few short months after his high school graduation. He was part of the replacement forces after June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion. Tom served in Troop B 32nd Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron, Mechanized. He fought the following campaigns; Rhineland, Central Europe, and the Ardennes Offensive Battle of the Bulge. During these campaigns he earned the American Theatre Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars; European African Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon; WWII Victory Medal; One Overseas Bar; and Rifle Expert. He received a Tech 5 battlefield commission. He started in Normandy and ended in Berlin.

He was a member of Frances Street First United Methodist Church, 50-year member of Charity Zeredaith Lodge No. 189, 50-year member of Scottish Rite, and a member of Moila Temple. Tom was very much an outdoor person and loved hunting with the dogs he raised early in his life. He was an avid golfer and played until the last few years.

Tom was also preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, Oland Younger; sisters, Georgia Green and Susan Clevenger; niece, Delores West; great-niece, Danielle Hansen.

Survivors include niece, Donna Nash (Karlton), Richard Hansen (Patty), William Hansen, III; great-nieces and nephews, Scott Nash (Cheryl), Timothy Nash (Kimberly), Morgan Schwein (Jason), Jennifer Weidmaier (Jeff), William Hansen IV, and Scott Young, Rick Hansen (Kris), Brooke Hansen McBide (Mike); great-great nieces and nephews, Kaleigh Burgert, Carlie Nash, Regan Nash, Oland J. “Sonny” Younger (Judy), John Younger (Kathy), William Younger (Michelle), Matt Mayse (Brynn), Derek Hansen (Samantha Wilson), Taylor Hansen, Connor Hansen, Bryant McBride; great-great-great nieces and nephews, Hadley, Paisley, Landyn, Ryan, Adilyn, Kay and Pierce.

