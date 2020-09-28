Thomas E. Heavilin, 68, Savannah, MO, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph, MO. He was born on November 24, 1951 to Thomas W. & Alice Rose (Carter) Heavilin. He married Vickie Johnson in St. Joseph, MO on November 27, 1976 and she survives of the home.

Tom enjoyed Driving his truck, crossword puzzles, Johnny Cash, and getting to know people.

He is survived by his mother; Alice Rose Heavilin; sons, Thomas L. Heavilin of King City and Joshua (Sara) Heavilin of Savannah; daughter, Cheryl (Jeremy) Christian of Troy, KS; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wayne Heavilin.

Funeral services will be 4:00pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 3:00pm-4:00pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.