Thomas E. Heavilin, 68

Visitation: Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 4:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 12:26 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Thomas E. Heavilin, 68, Savannah, MO, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph, MO. He was born on November 24, 1951 to Thomas W. & Alice Rose (Carter) Heavilin. He married Vickie Johnson in St. Joseph, MO on November 27, 1976 and she survives of the home.

Tom enjoyed Driving his truck, crossword puzzles, Johnny Cash, and getting to know people.

He is survived by his mother; Alice Rose Heavilin; sons, Thomas L. Heavilin of King City and Joshua (Sara) Heavilin of Savannah; daughter, Cheryl (Jeremy) Christian of Troy, KS; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wayne Heavilin.

Funeral services will be 4:00pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 3:00pm-4:00pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
