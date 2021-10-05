Thomas E. McMurry, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 after complications from a fall.

He was born June 10, 1928 in Centerton, AR, son of the late Hattye and Elton McMurry. He grew up in St. Joseph, graduating from Benton High School in 1946. During high school he spent two summers in Estes Park, CO working on a Dude Ranch. He proudly served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War as a U.S. Navy Signalman.

In his 20s he began a career with St. Joseph Light and Power Co. as a lineman, retiring as the line superintendent after 37 years. He also was a part-time bartender at The Bucket Shop for many years.

On February 12, 1955 he married Bonnie Heriford, she passed away in August, they shared 66 years of marriage and two children, Jodie and Jeff.

Tom was a very social person and was happiest on the golf course. He spent many years at Fairview Golf Course and co-founded and ran the Legends Senior Golf for over 20 years. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame. For many years he and Bonnie spent winter months in New Braunfels, TX golfing with a community of friends.

He was very active in the St. Joseph community as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Southside Sertoma, President of the Park Board, a Red Cross committee member, and delivered Meals on Wheels. He helped start Little League in St. Joseph and along with Paul Arnold coached the Kovac's team in the south end. In 1974 he helped run the NAIA Baseball Tournament at Phil Welch Stadium.

Even at 93 he was busy every day. Many days he ate lunch and played cards at the American Legion. He met with his McDonald's/Taco John's friends for breakfast and arranged a weekly gathering of old friends for breakfast at Betty's Cafe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, son Dan, granddaughter Amanda Frye; sister Benny Montemore; sister-in-law Barbara Keener.

He is survived by his daughter, Jodie Frye (Mark), St. Joseph; son, Jeff McMurry, Palm Springs, CA; grandson Jake Frye, St. Joseph ; great-granddaughter, Kara Franks, St. Joseph; sisters Charlene Musser, St. Joseph; and Betty Wendt, Houstonia, MO; brother-in-law, Robert Keener (Karen), Rancho Mirage, CA.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service for Tom and Bonnie at 2:30 P.M. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Will Purinton PHD officiating. Afterwards there will be a dinner at San Jose Steak House.

Memorials are requested to Fairview Golf Course or the American Legion Pony Express Post 359. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.