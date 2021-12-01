Clear
Thomas E. Reed, 86

Thomas E. Reed, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away November 20, 2021.

Thomas E. Reed, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away November 20, 2021. Thomas was born July 28, 1935, in Kewanee, Indiana to Thomas Dale and Nelda Magnolia (Hogan) Reed.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960; serving in the Special Forces.

He graduated from Purdue University with a Degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from General Dynamics Corp. in San Diego, CA, where he was an engineer, specializing in the guidance systems for the Atlas rockets.

Thomas married Janice Blizzard on June 9, 1990 in Prescott Arizona and she survives. Also surviving are three sisters in San Diego, CA and nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law Paula Bokay.

He was a member of the Water Garden Society and had built his own water garden. He enjoyed horses and the beauty and anything to do with the outdoors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Patee House.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

