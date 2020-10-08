Masonic Service Sunday View Funeral Webcast

Thomas Edward Dawson 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 2, 1937 in Omaha, NE, son of Bertha and Thomas Dawson. He graduated from Easton High School, and he attended St. Joseph Junior College. He worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, retiring at the age of 55. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, doing hill climbs, shooting competitively, and he loved fireworks and hunting. He was a member of St. Joseph Lodge #78 AF&AM, was a 32nd Degree Mason, past President and one of the founding members of the St. Joseph Rifle and Pistol Club. Thomas was preceded in death by father, Thomas Albert Dawson, mother, Bertha Dawson-Barton, and brother, David Dawson. Survivors include, daughters, Rebecca Dawson of St Joseph and Dana (Bobby) Hastings of Marianna, FL, and Kim (Ken) Thomsen of St Joseph, son, Brien (Becky) Dawson of St. Joseph, his companion, Fern Hill of St. Joseph, MO, niece, Susan Dawson, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home For Children.