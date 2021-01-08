Thomas F. Trauernicht, 47

Thomas F. "Tom" Trauernicht III, 47, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 as a result of an auto accident near Kirksville. He was born March 19, 1973 in St. Joseph, son of Terry and Thomas Trauernicht II. Tom graduated from Mid Buchanan High School. Tom was currently working as a maintenance lead at Kraft-Heinz. He was a very talented artist, enjoyed shooting guns, riding 4-wheelers, motorcycles, fishing, and pretty much anything else outdoors. He was a member of the ALR Chapter 57. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Trauernicht II. Survivors include, mother, Terry (Mike) McQueen, two children, Sara Trauernicht and Scott Trauernicht, brother, Randy (Amy) Trauernicht all of Kirksville, MO, nephew, Tyler Stephens, and niece, Ashley Kennedy. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the ALR Chapter 57.