Thomas G. Stumpf, 77

Service: Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 2:00 PM @ First Presbyterian Church. 301 North 7th, St. Joseph, MO 64501.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

1942-2020

Thomas G. Stumpf, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.
He was born July 1, 1942 to George and Marie Stumpf in Wichita, Kansas.
Thomas was an avid golfer and had shot a hole-in-one at Moila and Fairview golf courses.
He worked for Safeway and other grocery stores for several years and retired from IGA in Platte City, where he was the assistant manager. Following his retirement, he helped at the Salvation Army. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include son, Bryan Stumpf.
Services 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Salvation Army.

