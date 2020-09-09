Thomas G. “Tom” Wilson

1946-2020

Thomas G. “Tom” Wilson, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born February 1, 1946 to Farrell and Mary (Vandever) Wilson.

Tom graduated from Forest City High School in 1964. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, where he was a dog handler to his dog, Rinney from 1964-1970.

He retired after 18 years as a lieutenant with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Tom married Linda Doan August 29, 1995.

He was an avid golfer, loved trains and enjoyed watching the Chiefs and Royals. Tom was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Barbara Killoren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Tommie Wilson (Jean), Jamie Wilson, Rob Wilson (Jenn), Rikki Wilson (Paul Bolin); stepsons, Paul and Jason Clark; 8 grandchildren, Kayla (Michael), Bret, Joseph, Michael, Logan, Baker, Trev, and Cylas; 4 great-grandchildren, Blaze, Mia, Keely, Dexter; and brother, Jim Wilson.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Green Valley Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.