Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph City Council votes to extend mask ordinance Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Thomas G. "Tom" Wilson, 74

Visitation: Thursday, September 10th, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM @ Green Valley Baptist Church. St. Joseph, MO. ■ Service: Thursday, September 10th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Green Valley Baptist Church.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 9:29 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Thomas G. “Tom” Wilson
1946-2020

Thomas G. “Tom” Wilson, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born February 1, 1946 to Farrell and Mary (Vandever) Wilson.
Tom graduated from Forest City High School in 1964. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, where he was a dog handler to his dog, Rinney from 1964-1970.
He retired after 18 years as a lieutenant with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Tom married Linda Doan August 29, 1995.
He was an avid golfer, loved trains and enjoyed watching the Chiefs and Royals. Tom was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Barbara Killoren.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Tommie Wilson (Jean), Jamie Wilson, Rob Wilson (Jenn), Rikki Wilson (Paul Bolin); stepsons, Paul and Jason Clark; 8 grandchildren, Kayla (Michael), Bret, Joseph, Michael, Logan, Baker, Trev, and Cylas; 4 great-grandchildren, Blaze, Mia, Keely, Dexter; and brother, Jim Wilson.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Green Valley Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Tuesday. It will bring a chance of rain through the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories