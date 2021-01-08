Thomas Glen German, 82

Thomas was born June 20, 1939 to Glen and Madge (Miller) German in St. Joseph, Missouri. He passed from this life on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Thomas lived all his life in St. Joseph attending grade school and high school there. While attending Central High School, he was a member of the Marine Corp Reserves. He enlisted in the Army in 1957, serving 6 years. He joined the Coast Guard in 1964, retiring in 1981.

He married Margaret Joyce Strawhacker May 13, 1986 in St. Joseph, Missouri where they made their home for 10 years, before moving to Country Club, Missouri in November 1996.

Tom was preceded by his parents, two sisters, Wealtha Norris and Betty Sanger; four sons, Thomas Dale German, Richard German, Donald Jarrett, and Robert Davies.

He is survived by wife, Margaret Joyce German; two daughters, Terry Rachelle (Tim) Ault Cameron, MO., Heather Jarrett St. Joseph, MO.; one son Kenneth German Allegan, MI; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No visitation is planned. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1:00 PM, Friday, January 8, at Mount Auburn in St. Joseph