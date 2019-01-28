Thomas Louis Ryan October 01, 1960 - January 25, 2019

Clear

Thomas Louis Ryan 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born October 1, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He served in the United States Army, and he was a car salesman who worked at many of the local dealerships. He enjoyed working out, body building, and sharpening knives. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Marion Laverne Thayer, mother, Helen Viola Graham, nephews; Charles Dawn and Justin Newman. Survivors include: wife, Sherrie Bollinger of Saint Joseph, MO, daughters, Shawn Ryan and Amy Mays, sons, Tim Ryan, Carl Griffin Jr., and Tommy Ryan, brothers; Craig Newman and Elroy Thayer, and sister, Janet Dawn, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial Services: Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Thomas Ryan Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

