Thomas Louis Ryan October 01, 1960 - January 25, 2019

A cold front has passed through the area bringing some rain overnight. Most the precipitation is now out our east and it will likely be a dry day. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. As for temperatures, they will be falling throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the 30s as you head out to work & school to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph.

