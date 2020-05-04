Thomas M. Thornton

1968-2020

Thomas M. Thornton, 51, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was born July 26, 1968 to Marion and Lucille (Halter) Thornton.

Thomas owned a construction business, in addition to operating a farm with his family.

Tom was a craftsman, enjoyed stained glass and woodworking projects, being outside, and spending time with his beloved family.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Marion Thornton.

Survivors include wife, Julie; sons, Bradly and Benjamin Thornton; mother, Lucille Thornton; siblings, Donald Thornton (Kelly), Betty Hampton (Steve), Glenna Atkins (Bryan), Richard Thornton (Liz).

He was a member of the Helena Lions Club, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and Cosby-Helena Volunteer Fire Department.

Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Thornton’s room will be open 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Helena Community Center.