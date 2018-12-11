Thomas Michael Waters 42, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday December 5, 2018 at his home. He was born November 18, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Linda & Jerry Waters. He graduated from Albany R-III High School, and worked at Joe Cab as a Cab Driver. He was an avid Civil War Re-enactor since 1998, he was a 7th & 30th Missouri Volunteer, Missouri Irish Brigade - Union, and he was also a devoted cat lover. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, and the tribe of Mic-O-Say, achieving the rank of Tom Tom Beater. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Sherry Osborn. He is survived by friends, Diana (James) Crofutt, half brothers, Travis Osborn and Gerald Osborn, half sister, Rhonda Swires, a nephew, Elijah Osborn, as well as numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday, with a Memorial Service starting at 2;00 pm Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Juda House.

Memorials

Juda House

700 Olive St

St. Joseph, Mo 64501