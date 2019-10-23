Thomas Price Reed, 69, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Thomas P. Reed

1950-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Thomas Price Reed, 69, Cameron, passed away on October 22, 2019.

Tom was born on July 10, 1950 in Cameron, Missouri to Thurman and Jean (Hamm) Reed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Reed and sister, Sharon Toy.

Tom was a 1968 graduate of Stewartsville High School. He owned and operated the Tom Reed Sewer and Drain Cleaning.

On December 12, 1970, Tom married Charlotte Silver in Stewartsville, MO. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors: daughter, Alicia (Clay) Morgan, Lathrop, MO; granddaughter, Whitney Morgan; brother, Dan (Jenny) Reed, Stewartsville; brothers-in-law, Gary Toy, Platte City, MO and Sterling (Sharon) Silver, Osborn; sisters-in-law, Michelle Williams, Princeton and Darlene (Ermit) Gillip, Osborn; nieces and nephews.

Graveside inurnment: 10:30AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cameron Memory Gardens. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.