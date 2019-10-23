Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Thomas Price Reed, 69, Cameron, MO

Service Saturday, October 26th, 2019 10:30am Graveside Cameron, MO Officiant Pastor Dan Kercher Interment Cameron Memory Gardens 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Thomas P. Reed
1950-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Thomas Price Reed, 69, Cameron, passed away on October 22, 2019.
Tom was born on July 10, 1950 in Cameron, Missouri to Thurman and Jean (Hamm) Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Reed and sister, Sharon Toy.
Tom was a 1968 graduate of Stewartsville High School. He owned and operated the Tom Reed Sewer and Drain Cleaning.
On December 12, 1970, Tom married Charlotte Silver in Stewartsville, MO. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: daughter, Alicia (Clay) Morgan, Lathrop, MO; granddaughter, Whitney Morgan; brother, Dan (Jenny) Reed, Stewartsville; brothers-in-law, Gary Toy, Platte City, MO and Sterling (Sharon) Silver, Osborn; sisters-in-law, Michelle Williams, Princeton and Darlene (Ermit) Gillip, Osborn; nieces and nephews.
Graveside inurnment: 10:30AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cameron Memory Gardens. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories