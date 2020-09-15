Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor McMurray to expand St. Joseph mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Thomas R. Shanks, 58

Service: Saturday, September 19th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Lake Contrary Park.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 11:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Thomas R. Shanks
1962-2020

Thomas R. Shanks, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
He was born April 27, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ronald and Mary (Dale) Shanks.
Thomas married Lynette Katherine Stegall November 4, 2005. She survives of the home.
He was a cook at Bandanas BBQ for many years. Thomas was a member of Acme Pool League.
He enjoyed playing pool, animals, watching the Raiders, but most of all spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie; granddaughter, Raven; great-granddaughter, Alicestina Coffman; grandparents, James and Hilah Dale.
Additional survivors include children, Hilah and Justin; grandchildren, Laduska Christopher, Haylie and Chloe Gabriel, Xander, Maxine and Zoraya; mother, Mary; and other extended family members.
Celebration of Life 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Lake Contrary Park. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be abundant through the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories