Thomas R. Shanks

1962-2020

Thomas R. Shanks, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.

He was born April 27, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ronald and Mary (Dale) Shanks.

Thomas married Lynette Katherine Stegall November 4, 2005. She survives of the home.

He was a cook at Bandanas BBQ for many years. Thomas was a member of Acme Pool League.

He enjoyed playing pool, animals, watching the Raiders, but most of all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie; granddaughter, Raven; great-granddaughter, Alicestina Coffman; grandparents, James and Hilah Dale.

Additional survivors include children, Hilah and Justin; grandchildren, Laduska Christopher, Haylie and Chloe Gabriel, Xander, Maxine and Zoraya; mother, Mary; and other extended family members.

Celebration of Life 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Lake Contrary Park. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com