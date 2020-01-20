Clear
Thomas R. "Tom" Twombly, 75

Visitation: Sunday, January 29th, 2020 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Monday, January 20th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Francis Street First United Methodist Church. 110 N. 12th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501. ■ Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Thomas R. “Tom” Twombly, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Mr. Twombly was born February 17, 1944, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Raymond and LaVeta (Thomas) Twombly.
He was a graduate of the Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering.
On June 12, 1965 he married Shirley Ann Arb in Melvern, Kansas.
Mr. Twombly began his career as an engineer for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He then returned to his family business, Twombly Grain Company in Troy, Kansas. For most of his career he worked for Altec Industries, where he retired after 25 years.
Mr. Twombly was a member of Francis Street First United Methodist Church; and formerly a member of the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints; St. Joseph Bowling Association, of which he was a former board member; past president of Acacia Social Fraternity at Kansas State University; and East Bank Investment Club. He had been a Little League Boys baseball coach and also coached elementary girls’ basketball. He loved fishing and was active in bass fishing tournaments.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Twombly and Laveta (Thomas) Twombly.
Survivors: his wife, Shirley Arb Twombly of the home; his son, Brent L. Twombly and his wife, Jennifer, of Nixa, Missouri; his daughter, Amy T. Lawlor and her husband, Tom, of Smithville, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Dylan Twombly, Lauren Twombly, Katie Lawlor and Brooke Lawlor.
The family would like to send a special, heart-felt thank you to the caregivers who assisted Tom the past couple of years.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Francis Street First United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests they be made to ALS Association, Mid-America Chapter or Francis Street First United Methodist Church.

