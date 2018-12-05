Thomas Ray Steidel, 67, of St. Joseph, MO

Thomas Ray Steidel, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at his home. He was born June 27, 1951 in St. Joseph, son of Carl and Virginia Steidel. He graduated from Benton High School. He married Sarah Forney on January 19, 1996 in St. Joseph. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring in 1991. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, and being a craftsman. Thomas was a member of Word of Life Church. Preceding him in death are his father, Carl Steidel, mother, Virginia Mae Steidel, son, David Steidel, and granddaughter, Johnna Lotz. Survivors include, wife, Sarah Steidel of the home, daughter, Brenda Steidel of St. Joseph, daughter, Elizabeth Steidel of St. Joseph, daughter, Christina (Darrick) Conkling of Kansas City, MO, sister, Kelly (Dan) Berry of Rushville, MO, sister, Marilyn Decker of Savannah, MO, uncle, Norman Steidel of St. Joseph, brother-in-law, Dane (Ruth Ann) Forney of White Cloud, KS, brother-in-law, Charles Forney of Highland, KS, sister-in-law, Lucia Winters of St. Joseph, 7 Grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, December 7, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with military honors will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Word of Life Church.