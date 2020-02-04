Thomas Roy McKean, 69 of Savannah, MO, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in South Sioux City, NE. He was born March 31, 1950 in Schyler, NE. He married Kim Kratochvil on May 6, 1982 and she survives of the home.

He is survived by his wife Kim, and many family members and friends.

Private family services will be held at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home Savannah, MO.

For everyone who is asking what they can do - Tom was always there for anyone who needed help. Whether he knew them for a lifetime or met them 5 minutes ago.

So instead of flowers or memorials, just do something nice for someone and think of Tom.