Thomas "Tom" Edwin Ramseier, 55

Thomas “Tom” Edwin Ramseier, 55, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: May 24, 2021 5:15 PM

Tom was born on March 29, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Kenneth “Lucy” Lloyd and Alice Marie (Ward) Ramseier.

He was a farmer.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors: children, Nick Barker, John Hamernick Ramseier and Christie Ramseier.

6 grandchildren and his siblings, Joe Ramseier and Sandy Reel.

Nieces, nephews, cousins, and uncles and aunts.

Tom wishes were to be cremated with services at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Tom Ramseier Memorial Fund c/o Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS. 66090

www.harmanrohde.com

