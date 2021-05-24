Thomas “Tom” Edwin Ramseier, 55, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Tom was born on March 29, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Kenneth “Lucy” Lloyd and Alice Marie (Ward) Ramseier.

He was a farmer.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors: children, Nick Barker, John Hamernick Ramseier and Christie Ramseier.

6 grandchildren and his siblings, Joe Ramseier and Sandy Reel.

Nieces, nephews, cousins, and uncles and aunts.

Tom wishes were to be cremated with services at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Tom Ramseier Memorial Fund c/o Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS. 66090

