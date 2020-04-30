Tom Taylor passed away April 28, 2020 at his home in Country Club.

He was born July 13, 1941 to the late Wilma and Lloyd Taylor, of St. Joseph.

He was a 1960 Lafayette graduate, attended Missouri Western and was a Bridge Inspector for Missouri Department of Transportation for 40 years.

Tom married Joan Rockelman on July 5, 2008; She survives of the home.

Tom was a member of Faith United Church and was actively involved with the Grand River Muzzleloaders. One of his proudest achievements was touring all 50 states.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Judith (Gifford) Taylor; his parents and siblings, Mary Ann and Robert.

Additional survivors: Children, Melissa (Jason) Schafer, Raymore, MO; Jean Gayle (Corey) Vulgamott, Country Club; John Jackson, TX, and Leslie (Joe) Rocha, California; Grandchildren Judith Katherine and Joseph Schafer; Kyle (Melanie), Cameron (Ayla), and Colton (Megan) Vulgamott; John and Justin (Alyssa) Jackson; Ashley and Matt Rocha; Brother, Robert Beeler; Several Great-Grandchildren; nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Faith United Church.

Visitation prior, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith United Church or Grand River Muzzleloaders.