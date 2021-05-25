Clear
Thomas "Tom" Leroy Duty 86, of Saint Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born July 8, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Helen and Jesse Duty. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1952, and the University of Missouri-Columbia with a BA in Political Science in 1958, and he achieved his Juris Doctorate in June 1960 from the University of Missouri School of Law. He married Charlotte Stamp on December 28, 1988, and she survives of the home. He was elected Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney in November 1966, and after his term, opened his private law office and practiced law for over 50 years. He enjoyed tennis, bowling, target shooting, and golfing, where he scored a hole in one at Fairview golf course. Tom was a member of Knights of Columbus St. James Council, Missouri Bar Association, and St. Joseph Bar Association. He was a member of the Patee House Museum Board, and a member of St. James Catholic Church. Tom was preceded in death by father, Jesse Duty, mother, Helen Lanoie, and brother, John William Duty. Survivors include wife, Charlotte Duty of the home, sons, Greg Duty, St. Joseph, MO, and Jeff Duty, IA, daughters, Stacey (Scot) Calfee, Maryville, MO and Shawn (Randy) Stanton, Gower, MO, step son, Daniel (Sara) Stamp of Richmond, VA, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and sister, Virginia (Greg) Martinez of Las Vegas, NV.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM Monday, and the family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church Renovation Fund.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
