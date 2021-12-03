Thomas w. “Wayne” Williams, 60, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri

Wayne was born on September 2, 1961 in Maryville, Missouri to Robert and Betty (Rasmussen) Williams. He grew up in St. Joseph and returned after many years in the Bakery field. Wayne had worked for Triumph Foods as a logistics coordinator.

He married Stephanie Willis on March 3, 2011. She survives of the home. Wayne was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Barbara Williams.

Additional survivors include his mother, Betty Williams of Shelby Ville, Kentucky

Children; Lacy Smith, John W. Williams, Stephen Van Vactor, Dezrian Willis, Ahrenia Willis, Dustin Tucker, Starlessa Willis, Misty Robinson, Warner Davison

His sister, Kim Venegas

Brothers; Robert L. Williams, Jr. & Robert “O” Williams.

Numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Wayne was cremated and will have a private family memorial service at a later date.