Tifani Cherie (Beason) Clements, 41

Tifani Cherie (Beason) Clements of Pickering, MO passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the precious age of 41 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.

Tifani was born on June 4, 1980, in Fairfax, MO to Dave and Cherie (Millsap) Beason. From the moment this bright-eyed, dark haired child arrived, she never knew a stranger and brought joy to any room she entered.

At the young age of 2 years old, Tif climbed upon her first horse “Cotton” and from that day on she was an avid horseback rider; and enjoyed breakaway and team roping. All throughout high school you could find Tif riding on her horse “Top” at their farm in Tarkio, often with cousins and friends. Tif graduated from Tarkio High School in the Class of 1998 and then attended Vatterott College in St. Joseph, MO and become a hairdresser. For the last several years, Tif had been employed at NW Cell in Maryville.

One random night, at Jefferson High School, Tif stumbled upon a Hopkins farm boy named Stuart Clements and on September 20, 2008, they were married at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Maryville. Stuart and Tif were blessed with a daughter, Eliza Lucile (10) and then later, when McClellan “Clell” David (7) arrived their family was complete.

Tif’s greatest joy came from watching her children grow and seeing them compete in 4-H events and horse shows. During the summer, Tif was always the last to leave the campfire and head to bed at campouts or could be found on some random road trip with Necama listening to “Afroman”. Then, when winter would arrive, Tif always had a front seat to watch her kids sled riding.

Tifani was preceded in death by her sister, Tasha Berls, her grandfather, Richard Beason, grandmothers Marjorie Herrick and Charlotte Moses, and cousin, Luke Hoepker.

Those left to cherish memories of Tifani: her husband and children of the home, Pickering, MO; her parents Dave Beason, Hopkins and Cherie Beason, Gladstone; grandmother, Lucile Beason Chesnut, Maryville, step sister, Nichole “Nikki” (Andy) Chor, Kansas City and step brother, Ethan Larabee, Maryville; a special cousin, Necama Beason Parman, Barnard; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO.

The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 5 – 8 pm on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Memorials can be sent to Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville, MO c/o “Stuart Clements” to establish an educational fund for Eliza and Clell.