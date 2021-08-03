Clear
Tim Grider, 74

Tim Grider, 74, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home in Helena, MO.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 3:22 PM

Tim Grider, 74, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home in Helena, MO. He was born March 12, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Allen and Lorine (Stucki) Grider. He grew up on a dairy farm in Helena, MO. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1965 and began farming. He married Marilyn Wilkinson on March 15, 1968. They were blessed with two sons and shared 53 years of marriage living in Helena.
Tim was a retired farmer, past President of Missouri Pork Producers Association, 50-year member of the Helena Lions Club, and former member of the Helena Volunteer Fire Department. Tim loved his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Grider; and brother-in-law, Marion Tritten.
Survivors include his wife and caregiver, Marilyn; sons, Randy (Sherri) and Mark (Susan), all of Helena, MO; grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlyn and Jacelyn Grider; great-granddaughter, Luna; sister, Janet Tritten; sister-in-law, Sandra Grider; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Helena Cemetery, 13844 State Route F, Helena, MO 64459, or Helena Webster Park, 13724 County Road 249, Helena, MO 64459.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
