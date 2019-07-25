Tim Leroy Miner January 17, 1954 - July 23, 2019

Timothy Leroy "Tim" Miner passed away July 23, 2019 at Mosaic with his loving family by his side. He was born January 17, 1954 in Pueblo, Colorado to Leo and Arvilla (Gillaspie) Miner. After the sudden death of his parents at the age of 2, he, along with his brothers Pete and Stan, were raised by his aunt and uncle, Gill and Zell Gillaspie. Tim was raised in the Catholic faith. He served this country in the United States Navy. He worked at Rainbow Bakery for 18 years, and recently retired from Tyson Foods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gill and Zell Gillaspie, brothers, Pete and Stan Miner, Rick Gillaspie, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Keck. He is survived by his soul mate and best friend, Cindy Farris, brother and sister, David and Norma Jean Gillaspie, sisters-in-law, Pam Miner and Kelly Lafave (JF), Cindy's daughter, Brandy Farris (Kevin), grandchildren, Ashton, Summer, Lindsey, and the apple of his eye, Faith Rose, nieces and nephews, many friends, and his children, Travis Miner and Tabitha Miner.

Tim was an organ donor. He continues to be a blessing in many lives even after his death. We can't wait to see you again. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Neighborhood Tavern. Graveside Service will be at 2:30 P.M., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Deacon Marceleno Canchola officiating.