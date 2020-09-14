Timmy Lee Miller 54, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born October 17, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Donna & Allen Miller. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1984. Timmy was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Randy Allen Miller. Survivors include: mother, Donna Miller, daughters, Catherine Miller and Cheyenne Miller, and son, Chase Miller. Mr. Miller will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:36 AM