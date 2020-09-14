Timmy Lee Miller 54, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born October 17, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Donna & Allen Miller. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1984. Timmy was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Randy Allen Miller. Survivors include: mother, Donna Miller, daughters, Catherine Miller and Cheyenne Miller, and son, Chase Miller. Mr. Miller will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.