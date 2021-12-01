Timothy Aaron Radke 33, Saint Joseph, Missouri, died Friday, November 26, 2021. He was born November 1, 1988 in St. Joseph. Survivors include: mother, Caroline Radke, brother, Sean Dutton, sister, Tiffany Radke, and several nieces and nephews. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Tim Radke Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:50 AM
