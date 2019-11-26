Clear

Timothy Alan Houk 44, of St. Joseph, MO

Rosary Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:30 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Family to receive friends South Side Hall Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Illinois Ave. St. Joseph, MO Mass of Christian Burial St. James Catholic Church Wednesday, November 27, 2019 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM 5810 King Hill Have Sty. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Nov 26, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary

Timothy's Obituary
Timothy Alan Houk 44, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born April 2, 1975 in Princeton, MO, son of Alice and John Larkins Sr. He married Angie Gilbert on April 27, 2002 and she survives of the home. He worked at BMS and for over 13 years with Goodwin Roofing. He enjoyed his many years as a Special Olympics coach, and starting their first flag football team. Tim was a member of Knights of Columbus, St. James Holy Name Society, and St. James Catholic Church. Survivors include wife, Angie Houk of the home, parents, Alice & John Larkins Sr., sons, Chadrix Houk, Matthew Prickett, and Hunter Houk, brothers, Nathan Larkins, and John Larkins Jr., sister Veronica Larkins-Baker, father & mother in law, Dick & Libby Gilbert, mother in law, Patricia Zuchowski, as well as numerous, nieces & nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the St. James Catholic Church, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers are requested to the Timothy Houk Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

