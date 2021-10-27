Timothy E. Shadwell, 49, Maysville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021.
He was born February 26, 1972, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Pauline (Smith) Shadwell.
Survivors include sister, Tonya Rush; brother, Terry Shadwell
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
