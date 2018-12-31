Timothy J. Monahan July 13, 1959 - December 31, 2018

Timothy J. Monahan, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care on Monday December 31, 2018.

Tim was born in St. Joseph on July 13, 1959 to Tom and Babs (Kelly) Monahan. Tim was of the Catholic faith. He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1977 where he was voted “Best Dancer” of his senior class—an award he bragged about frequently.

Tim was a dedicated and reliable worker. He worked at City Hall and East Hills Mall in maintenance and had previously been the manager of logistics at Excelsior Springs Job Corps. He was a proud Irishman, and he spent each moment living life to the fullest. Tim was an avid Chicago Bears fan—the only things he loved more were his children and his family.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Sean Cortez; and uncles Bill and Pat Kelly.

Survivors include his children: Emily Monahan (Jason Strong), Jessica (Travis) Timmons, John Monahan, Kenzie Monahan; siblings Mike (Kerry) Monahan, Pat (Chris) Monahan, Mary Ann Kiddoo (Scott Kneale), Peggy Lockhart, Kelly (Jerry) Cortez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, January 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Church.

Open room for the public from 12:00 to 4:00 PM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Mr. Monahan will be removed from our chapel to arrive at St. Patrick Church where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM Friday, followed by a visitation where the family will receive friends until 8:00 P.M.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tim Monahan Memorial Fund in care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.