Timothy Joseph Pollard September 10, 1976 - January 4, 2019

Tim Joseph Pollard 42, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born September 10, 1976 in St. Joseph, MO. He graduated from Mid-Buchanan High School, class of 1995, and Missouri Western State College in 2000 with a degree in Electronic Engineering. Tim married Heather Fry on January 4, 2003, and she survives of the home. He worked at Mastio & Company and Garmin. Tim was a very sweet and reliable man, who was a very loving husband, son and brother. He was known for his great sense of humor, and for his very courageous strength, throughout his lengthy fight with cancer. He was the recipient of two liver and one kidney transplants. He was a member of the Grace Evangelical Church. Survivors include: wife, Heather Pollard of the home, mother, Thelma Pollard, father, Robert Pollard, brother, Jason Pollard all of St. Joseph, MO, half sister, Trisha, father in law, Ed Fry, sister in law, Stacey Unzicker (Richard Humbard), nephew, Greg Humbard, and Daddy to 3 dogs, Ernie, Reggie, and Hazel, and 1 cat, Tabber, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Everybody loved Tim.

Funeral Services: 10:00 am Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Church, Dr. Darrell Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society.