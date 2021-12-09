Clear
Timothy L. Springs, 63

Timothy L. Springs, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Dec 9, 2021

Timothy L. Springs, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021.
He was born December 3, 1958 in Kansas City, Missouri to James and Donna (Mattox) Springs.
Timothy married Mary Beth Crowe on August 12, 1995. She survives of the home.
Timothy’s family moved from St. Joseph to Wyoming when he was a child. He graduated from high school there and worked in the oil fields and ranching. After returning to St. Joseph, Timothy worked for Johnson Controls and then as a carpenter.
He enjoyed fishing, music, restoring and working on hot rods, working on computers, shooting guns, camping, and traveling. He loved working with his hands and being a “jack of all trades.” He loved spending time with his family, friends, and fur-babies.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Andrew Lee Jackson, Sr.; brother, Andrew Lee Jackson, Jr.; beloved cat, Cocoa; and beloved dog, Honey Sue.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; sons, James Springs (Courtney), and Shane Davidson (Amanda); daughters, Venessa Libolt, Amy Davidson (Dale), Lacy Pearson (Symoan), and Stacy Springs; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Karen Chipps (Matt), Brian Springs, Lori Buhman (Todd), and Sheri Guenther; beloved cat, Miss Kitty; and beloved dogs, Paco, Mordachi, and Lil Man.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

