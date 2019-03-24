Clear

Timothy Lee Widener May 14, 1955 - March 24, 2019

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Andy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Timothy L. Widener, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born May 14, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Delores and James Widener. He graduated from Benton High School, Class of 1973. Tim worked at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids, IA for 18 years. He previously worked for Snorkel and Sherwood Medical. He was a member of the Machinist Union, Local 831 in Cedar Rapids. His hobbies included working on cars, fishing and shooting. Tim was of the Baptist faith. Timothy was preceded in death by father, James William Widener. Survivors include, mother, Delores Widener of St. Joseph, son, Scott Widener of St. Joseph, son, Bryan Widener of Moodus, CT, brother, Bill Widener of St. Joseph and, former wife, Lois Widener, of St. Joseph.

